How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from UD Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT

TV: truTV

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream truTV on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers Game Preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off in the First 4

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-10, 15-5 ACC) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13, 12-8 Big Ten)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten play is 12-8. Rutgers averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 15-5 in ACC play. Notre Dame is third in the ACC allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Prentiss Hubb is averaging 9.1 points and four assists for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.