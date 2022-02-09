How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes from Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Rutgers vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV.

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn't offer Big Ten Network so you won't be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn't offer Big Ten Network so you won't be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Ohio State game.

Rutgers vs. Ohio State Live Stream

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Preview: No. 16 Ohio State takes on Rutgers following Liddell's 24-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after E.J. Liddell scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 82-67 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Scarlet Knights are 11-2 on their home court. Rutgers has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 7-3 in conference games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Mulcahy is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.