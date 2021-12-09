 Skip to Content
How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the #2 Purdue Boilermakers from Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Rutgers vs. Purdue game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Purdue game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on fuboTV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Purdue game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Purdue game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on Sling TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Purdue game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Purdue game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Purdue game.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Purdue on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Purdue game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Rutgers vs. Purdue Live Stream

Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Preview: Rutgers looks to knock off No. 1 Purdue

No. 1 Purdue (8-0, 1-0) vs. Rutgers (4-4, 0-1)

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue looks to give Rutgers its ninth straight loss to ranked opponents. Rutgers’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 91-88 on Dec. 20, 2020. Purdue has moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Florida State and Iowa last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ron Harper Jr. has put up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is also a primary contributor, putting up 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers are led by Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JADEN: Ivey has connected on 40 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Boilermakers. Rutgers has 54 assists on 81 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Purdue has assists on 56 of 90 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue offense has scored 90.5 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Rutgers has only averaged 65.6 points per game, which ranks 214th nationally.

