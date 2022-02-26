How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the #13 Wisconsin Badgers from Louis Brown Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on fuboTV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game.

Can you stream Rutgers vs. Wisconsin on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Rutgers vs. Wisconsin game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Live Stream

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Game Preview: Crowl leads No. 13 Wisconsin against Rutgers after 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Steven Crowl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 68-67 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Scarlet Knights are 13-2 on their home court. Rutgers averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Badgers are 13-4 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights won the last matchup 73-65 on Feb. 12. Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Jonathan Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.