How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Atlanta visits Sacramento after Young's 56-point game

Atlanta Hawks (16-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-22, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Sacramento Kings after Trae Young scored 56 points in the Hawks’ 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings have gone 10-12 in home games. Sacramento is 7-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 8-11 on the road. Atlanta averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 10-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.7 points and five assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points and 10.3 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Cameron Reddish is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Terence Davis: out (ankle).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Trae Young: day to day (back), Malik Ellison: out (health protocols), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Jalen Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).