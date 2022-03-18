 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup with Sacramento

Boston Celtics (42-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-46, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Sacramento. He’s eighth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Kings have gone 16-21 in home games. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with 12.2 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 2.8.

The Celtics are 18-16 on the road. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 4.0.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Kings 128-75 in their last meeting on Jan. 26. Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points, and Buddy Hield led the Kings with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Kings. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Marcus Smart is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 32.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (personal).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle).

