How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Brooklyn takes on Sacramento, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (29-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-34, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -4; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to end its five-game skid with a win against Sacramento.

The Kings are 12-16 on their home court. Sacramento is 9-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nets have gone 17-8 away from home. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.0 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

James Harden is averaging 22.9 points, eight rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nets. Irving is averaging 28.2 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: day to day (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).

