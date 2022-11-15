How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 15, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

In Sacramento and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with 50% OFF Your subscription to Sling TV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (6-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Brooklyn looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 3-3 in home games. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 116.8 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Nets have gone 3-4 away from home. Brooklyn averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter is shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 assists. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 54.8% and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Nets: Seth Curry: day to day (rest), T.J. Warren: out (foot).