How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Charlotte in non-conference play

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (5-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento and Charlotte face off in non-conference action.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Kings averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 32.7 bench points last season.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall last season while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.4 last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hornets: None listed.

