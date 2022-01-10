How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on January 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Kings face the Cavaliers on 4-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to end its four-game slide when the Kings take on Cleveland.

The Kings have gone 10-13 in home games. Sacramento has a 5-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are 11-9 on the road. Cleveland is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 102.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 117-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 12. Isaac Okoro led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and Buddy Hield led the Kings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: day to day (reconditioning), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (shoulder), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).