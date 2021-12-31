How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Dallas in conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (16-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Dallas meet on Wednesday.

The Kings are 10-15 in conference games. Sacramento is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 13-9 in Western Conference play. Dallas is at the bottom of the league scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 105-99 in the last meeting on Oct. 31. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 23 points, and Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (conditioning), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols).

Mavericks: Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).