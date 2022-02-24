 Skip to Content
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Kings

Denver Nuggets (33-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-38, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Sacramento. He ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Kings have gone 15-22 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento has a 10-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 18-17 in Western Conference play. Denver scores 109.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 121-111 on Jan. 8, with Jokic scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Davion Mitchell: day to day (hand), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (hamstring), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

