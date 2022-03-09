How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Nuggets take on the Kings, look for 4th straight victory

Denver Nuggets (39-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-43, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 17-26 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference with 12.3 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 2.8.

The Nuggets are 24-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Kings 115-110 in their last meeting on Feb. 27. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 23 points, and Fox led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Kings. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 120.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (hip), Maurice Harkless: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Will Barton: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).