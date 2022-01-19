How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Detroit plays Sacramento on 4-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (10-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -5.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Pistons play Sacramento.

The Kings are 12-15 in home games. Sacramento has a 6-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons are 3-19 in road games. Detroit has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup on Nov. 16, with Buddy Hield scoring 22 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 45.7% and averaging 20.9 points for the Kings. Hield is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 103.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Tyrese Haliburton: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (shoulder), Robert Woodard II: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: day to day (illness).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (reconditioning), Frank Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).