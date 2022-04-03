How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

In Sacramento and San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts Golden State on home losing streak

Golden State Warriors (49-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-49, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Golden State looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Kings are 5-8 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1.

The Warriors are 10-4 against Pacific Division teams. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 126-114 on Feb. 4, with Klay Thompson scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Kings. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 27.7 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand), Alex Len: day to day (back).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).