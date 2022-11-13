How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors’ 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 34.2 from beyond the arc.

Golden State finished 12-4 in Pacific Division action and 22-19 on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors defeated the Kings 116-113 in their last matchup on Nov. 8. Curry led the Warriors with 47 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 28 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).