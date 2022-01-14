How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts conference foe Houston

Houston Rockets (12-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-27, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets take on De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Friday.

The Kings have gone 12-19 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 5-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 5-17 in Western Conference play. Houston allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 116.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 20.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Wood is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (quad), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).