How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Indiana visits Sacramento on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Sacramento looking to end its five-game road slide.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 36.6 from deep.

Indiana went 20-22 in Eastern Conference games and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 115.3 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (illness), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).