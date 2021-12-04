How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: George and the Clippers face the Kings

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (12-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Sacramento. He currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Kings have gone 7-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 9-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 106.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Clippers 124-115 in their last meeting on Dec. 2. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 24 points, and Terance Mann led the Clippers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Fox is shooting 46.3% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

George is averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 103.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Maurice Harkless: day to day (knee), Harrison Barnes: day to day (foot), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).