How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBC Sports California, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: George, Los Angeles set for matchup with Sacramento

Los Angeles Clippers (16-15, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Sacramento. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 25.0 points per game.

The Kings are 4-4 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 50.1 points in the paint led by Richaun Holmes averaging 11.4.

The Clippers are 2-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 105.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 104-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Terence Davis II led the Kings with 28 points, and Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and five assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Luke Kennard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Reggie Jackson is shooting 37.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), De’Aaron Fox: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).