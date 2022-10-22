 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service or Bally Sports+. You can watch the game using ClipperVision, which is $199.99 per season.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Los Angeles square off.

Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free throw line and 34.2 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Clippers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.