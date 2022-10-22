Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA and Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Los Angeles square off.

Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free throw line and 34.2 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Clippers: None listed.