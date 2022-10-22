Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers
- When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service or Bally Sports+. You can watch the game using ClipperVision, which is $199.99 per season.
Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts conference foe Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)
Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Los Angeles square off.
Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free throw line and 34.2 from 3-point range.
Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Clippers: None listed.