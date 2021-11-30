How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento and Los Angeles square off for conference

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (11-11, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-13, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play Tuesday.

The Kings have gone 6-10 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.8.

The Lakers are 0-3 in division play. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 27 the Kings won 141-137 in overtime led by 34 points from Fox, while LeBron James scored 30 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 42.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Carmelo Anthony is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 14.4 points. Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Maurice Harkless: out (knee), Harrison Barnes: out (foot), Richaun Holmes: out (illness).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (abdomen), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (head).