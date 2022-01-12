How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: James, Los Angeles set for matchup against Sacramento

Los Angeles Lakers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-27, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Sacramento. He’s second in the league averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Kings have gone 4-6 against division opponents. Sacramento has a 5-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 2-5 in division play. Los Angeles is 8-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting on Jan. 5. James scored 31 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (quad), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).