How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento takes home win streak into matchup with Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (18-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-17, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 8-11 against conference opponents. Sacramento is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-6 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup on Nov. 28, with Dillon Brooks scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and five assists for the Kings. Terence Davis II is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 113.6 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).