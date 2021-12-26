How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Memphis faces Sacramento, looks to halt 3-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (19-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-20, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis enters the matchup with Sacramento as losers of three games in a row.

The Kings have gone 9-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 15-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the league leader with 16.6 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 124-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), De’Aaron Fox: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: day to day (health protocols), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols).