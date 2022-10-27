 Skip to Content
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 27, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis.

Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee).

