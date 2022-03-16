How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Kings

Milwaukee Bucks (43-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-45, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Sacramento. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Kings have gone 16-20 in home games. Sacramento gives up 115.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bucks are 19-14 on the road. Milwaukee ranks second in the NBA with 46.8 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.5.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 23 the Bucks won 133-127 led by 34 points from Khris Middleton, while Harrison Barnes scored 29 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Kings. Barnes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.5 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Justin Holiday: out (illness), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (personal).

Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: out (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).