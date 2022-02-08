How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Minnesota plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (28-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-35, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 14-21 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is 8-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves are 19-17 in conference matchups. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 24.8 assists per game led by D’Angelo Russell averaging 6.9.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Kings 107-97 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 26 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 22.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.5 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 122.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (quad), McKinley Wright IV: day to day (knee), Naz Reid: day to day (knee), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle).