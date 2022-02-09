How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Minnesota faces Sacramento on 5-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-36, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 14-22 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 8-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves are 20-17 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA scoring 14.5 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 134-114 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. Davion Mitchell is averaging 15 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 124.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (knee).