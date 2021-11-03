How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Kings welcome the Pelicans on Wednesday

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (1-7, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Kings -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action last season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.9 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 113-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).