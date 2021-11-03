 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Kings welcome the Pelicans on Wednesday

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (1-7, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Kings -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action last season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.9 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 113-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.