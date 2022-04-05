How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts New Orleans on 4-game home slide

New Orleans Pelicans (34-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-50, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to break its four-game home losing streak with a win against New Orleans.

The Kings are 19-30 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1.

The Pelicans are 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks third in the league with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 125-95 on March 3. Brandon Ingram scored 33 points to help lead the Pelicans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Kings. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Valanciunas is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand), Alex Len: day to day (back).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).