How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento takes on New York following Fox's 44-point showing

New York Knicks (26-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-42, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on the New York Knicks after De’Aaron Fox scored 44 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 114-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings are 15-18 on their home court. Sacramento has an 11-27 record against teams over .500.

The Knicks are 13-19 on the road. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording just 21.4 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.2.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Kings 116-96 in their last meeting on Feb. 1. Alec Burks led the Knicks with 21 points, and Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 22.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 27.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 111.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (illness), Obi Toppin: out (hamstring), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

