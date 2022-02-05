How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Thunder face the Kings, aim for 4th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-35, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 13-21 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in one-possession games.

The Thunder are 13-21 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 117-111 in the last meeting on Dec. 29. Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 101.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).