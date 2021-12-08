How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Orlando faces Sacramento, looks to break road slide

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (5-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Sacramento looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Kings have gone 4-8 at home. Sacramento is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic have gone 3-12 away from home. Orlando has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 100.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Maurice Harkless: day to day (knee), Harrison Barnes: day to day (foot).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).