How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

In Sacramento, Philadelphia, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento faces Philadelphia, aims to halt 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-11, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games.

The Kings have gone 2-6 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 49.3 points in the paint led by Richaun Holmes averaging 11.3.

The 76ers are 5-4 on the road. Philadelphia scores 108.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).