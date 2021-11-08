How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Phoenix plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Suns take on Sacramento.

Sacramento finished 5-7 in Pacific Division games and 16-20 at home last season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.6 last season.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Suns 110-107 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 26 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Robert Woodard II: out (hamstring).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (leg).