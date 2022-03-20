How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Booker, Suns set for matchup against the Kings

Phoenix Suns (57-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-47, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns square off against the Sacramento Kings. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Kings are 5-7 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 110.3 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Suns are 7-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix is seventh in the league with 45.5 rebounds per game led by JaVale McGee averaging 6.7.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns defeated the Kings 109-104 in their last matchup on Nov. 9. Cameron Payne led the Suns with 24 points, and Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 30.7 points and 7.7 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 19.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 66.2% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand), Jeremy Lamb: out (personal).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (groin), Chris Paul: out (thumb).