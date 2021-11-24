How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Portland faces Sacramento on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-12, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-9 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers are 6-5 in conference games. Portland is fifth in the league scoring 110.4 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting on Oct. 21, with Harrison Barnes scoring 36 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Damian Lillard is shooting 40.2% and averaging 21.8 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 109.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Trail Blazers: None listed.