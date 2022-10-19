How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Last Game
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225
BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener.
Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Portland finished 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 115.1 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Trail Blazers: Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).