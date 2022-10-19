How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Sacramento Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Last Game

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento hosts Portland to start season

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Portland finished 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 115.1 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).