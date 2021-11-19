 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Toronto faces Sacramento, seeks to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (7-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 2-4 in home games. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 110.7 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Raptors have gone 5-3 away from home. Toronto is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes is averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

OG Anunoby is shooting 43.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

