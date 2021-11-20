 Skip to Content
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Sacramento plays Utah, looks to stop home skid

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (9-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-10, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -7; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Utah looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Kings are 4-8 against conference opponents. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference with 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Richaun Holmes averaging 10.9.

The Jazz are 5-0 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is third in the league scoring 111.4 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting on Nov. 3. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.1 points and six assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 18.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Jazz: None listed.

