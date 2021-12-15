 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Sacramento Kings face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+ and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

In Sacramento the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview: Kings take on the Wizards on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (15-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-17, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Washington.

The Kings are 5-8 in home games. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 2.5.

The Wizards are 7-9 on the road. Washington is 6-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Bradley Beal is averaging 22.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Kyle Kuzma: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

