How to Watch ‘Safe Room’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

The newest Lifetime original thriller “Safe Room” focuses on a widow and her teen autistic son who find themselves threatened by murderous intruders. The film will debut on Saturday, January 15 at 8 PM ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Safe Room’ Premiere

About ‘Safe Room’

Since the death of her husband, Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for the recent widow and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez).

The film focuses on Ian who accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and then records the horrific murder of his neighbor. Lila must protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will do anything to retrieve the video evidence. Thankfully, Lila’s late husband had a makeshift panic room where Lila and Ian can hide. They use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders and save themselves from becoming another victim.

Lifetime worked with the organization RespectAbility to ensure as much authenticity as possible in the portrayal of Ian. Nik Sanchez, who plays Ian, is on the autism spectrum. As part of Lifetime’s advocacy efforts, there will be educational resources to learn more about autism highlighted at the end of the film.

“Safe Room” is produced by Astute Films with executive producers such as Dominique Telson and Karen Kaufman Wilson. Boris Kodjoe directs the feature from a screenplay that is written by Nneka Gerstle.

How to Stream ‘Safe Room’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four providers allow you to watch “Safe Room” on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Lifetime--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Lifetime + 17 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Lifetime + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 31 Top Cable Channels

