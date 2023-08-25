How to Watch Saguaro vs. American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek High School Football Live Online Without Cable

The second-ranked team in the state of Arizona is in action this weekend when the Saguaro Sabercats travel to Queen Creek to take on the Patriots in a powerhouse high school football matchup. The Sabercats came up just short last year in the state championship game — can they climb back to the mountaintop as they did in 2021? You can watch Saguaro vs. ALA - Queen Creek this Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:50 p.m. MT on NFHS Network. Watch the action with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:50 p.m. MT

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:50 p.m. MT Location: Queen’s Creek High School | 22149 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Queen’s Creek High School | 22149 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, Ariz. TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

Watch Saguaro vs. ALA - Queen Creek $11.99 per month nfhsnetwork.com See the top high school football programs all season long with a subscription to NFHS Network!

The Saguaro Sabercats out of Maricopa County in Scottsdale, Ariz. are one of the top high school football programs in the state. They have won 13 state championships, most recently in 2021, but fell just short in the past two seasons. MaxProspects ranks them 39th in the entire country and second in the state behind Basha, the team that ended the Sabercat’s title hopes last season.

Related: Stream US High School Football Games Online

The ALA - Queen Creek Patriots out of Tuscon, Ariz. in Pima County enter this season following a 9-2 season last year. They’re led by WR Brandon Phelps, one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona who has a verbal commitment to play for the Arizona Wildcats next season.

Can you stream Saguaro vs. ALA - Queen Creek for Free?

Unfortunately, NFHS Network does not offer a free trial. You will have to sign up for the service in order to watch this game and all other high school games.

NFHS is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com