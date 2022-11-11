 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks face the #3 Houston Cougars. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks vs. Houston Cougars

The Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston game on CBS Sports Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston on fuboTV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. Houston game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $104.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Houston Live Stream

Houston vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Preview: Sasser leads No. 3 Houston against Saint Joseph's (PA) after 21-point performance

Houston Cougars vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Marcus Sasser scored 21 points in Houston’s 83-36 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 11-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks shot 42.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 32-6 overall last season while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars gave up 58.8 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

