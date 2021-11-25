 Skip to Content
How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks face the #24 USC Trojans from Anaheim Convention Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks vs. USC Trojans

The Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game.

Can you stream Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Joseph’s (PA) vs. USC game.

USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Preview: St. Joe's, USC meet in Wooden Legacy

Southern California (4-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-2)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and Saint Joseph’s will meet in the Wooden Legacy. Southern California easily beat Dixie St. by 27 on Monday, while Saint Joseph’s is coming off of an 87-75 loss to Monmouth on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Mobley have led the Trojans. Ellis has averaged 17 points, four rebounds and four assists while Mobley has put up 12.8 points and eight rebounds per game. The Hawks have been anchored by Jordan Hall and Taylor Funk, who are averaging 15.5 and 18.5 points, respectively.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hall has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Saint Joseph’s has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Southern California has assists on 63 of 97 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern California offense has recorded a turnover on only 13 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the nation. The Saint Joseph’s defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 340th among Division I teams).

