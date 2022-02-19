How to Watch BYU vs. Saint Mary’s Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #22 Saint Mary's Gaels face the BYU Cougars from McKeon Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. BYU Cougars

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. BYU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. BYU game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

BYU vs. Saint Mary's Game Preview: Saint Mary's (CA) hosts BYU following Barcello's 33-point performance

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-6, 9-3 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Alex Barcello scored 33 points in BYU’s 91-85 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels are 14-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tommy Kuhse averaging 3.6.

The Cougars are 7-5 in WCC play. BYU averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Cougars won the last matchup 52-43 on Jan. 9. Te’Jon Lucas scored 10 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Barcello is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Lucas is averaging 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.