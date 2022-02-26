How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #23 Saint Mary's Gaels face the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs from McKeon Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV?
You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on Sling TV?
You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game.
Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Game Preview: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for 25th victory of season in matchup against No. 23 Saint Mary's (CA)
Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC)
Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga will look for its 25th victory this season when the Bulldogs face the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels.
The Gaels have gone 15-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the leader in the WCC in team defense, giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.
The Bulldogs are 13-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga leads college basketball with 30.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 8.1.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 74-58 on Feb. 13. Drew Timme scored 25 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Kyle Bowen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Andrew Nembhard is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Timme is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 87.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.