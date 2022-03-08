How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Saint Mary's Gaels face the Gonzaga Bulldogs from Orleans Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on Sling TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Game Preview: No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 17 Saint Mary's Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 12-3 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-3, 13-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off.

The Bulldogs have gone 16-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs with 9.6 rebounds.

The Gaels are 12-3 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.9% from deep. Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Mary’s (CA) won 67-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Kuhse led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 14 points, and Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Alex Ducas is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10.4 points. Kuhse is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.