How to Watch Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the #18 Saint Mary's Gaels face the Indiana Hoosiers from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Saint Mary's vs. Indiana game will be streaming on TBS

Indiana vs. Saint Mary's Game Preview: Saint Mary's (CA) takes on Indiana in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (21-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-7, 12-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gaels’ record in WCC play is 12-3. Saint Mary’s (CA) is eighth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Matthias Tass paces the Gaels with 6.0 boards.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 in Big Ten play. Indiana is second in the Big Ten with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tass is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds for the Gaels. Kyle Bowen is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Parker Stewart averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.